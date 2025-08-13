Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

