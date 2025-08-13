Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,200 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,493,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMDX opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

