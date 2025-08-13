Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 363.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 4,052.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 666,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.8%

DEI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

