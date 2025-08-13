AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,601,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

