Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.82 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,463 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $292.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.87. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

