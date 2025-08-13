Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,073 shares of company stock worth $6,057,372. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

