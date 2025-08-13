Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.10 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of DY opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $281.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

