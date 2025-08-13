AIA Group Ltd Sells 580 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
