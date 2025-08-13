AIA Group Ltd Sells 580 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.