Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 17,711 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,973,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $90,067,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $113.30 and a one year high of $200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ESE. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.