Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.73 Million Position in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of AXOS FINANCIAL worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXOS FINANCIAL alerts:

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXOS FINANCIAL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXOS FINANCIAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.