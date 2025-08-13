Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

