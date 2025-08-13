Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 118,996 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archrock were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of AROC opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. Archrock’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

