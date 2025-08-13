Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 52,839 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $544,241.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,997,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,675,928.90. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,550 shares of company stock worth $1,876,277. Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Boston Omaha Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

