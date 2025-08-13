Covestor Ltd Purchases 714 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 383.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in AECOM by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.