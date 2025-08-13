Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Position Reduced by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 65.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 69.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

