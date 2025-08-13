First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

