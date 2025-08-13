Covestor Ltd Sells 331 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,674,000 after acquiring an additional 433,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139,843 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 5,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

