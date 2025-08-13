Covestor Ltd Decreases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $198.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

