Covestor Ltd Acquires 514 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 65.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alkami Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,676,000 after purchasing an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

