Covestor Ltd Has $87,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.68 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.