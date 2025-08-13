109 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $263.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.67 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

