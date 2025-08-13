JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of MPLX worth $270,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in MPLX during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MPLX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MPLX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MPLX by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MPLX during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MPLX opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. MPLX LP has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

MPLX Announces Dividend

MPLX ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MPLX had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MPLX LP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. MPLX’s payout ratio is currently 90.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MPLX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About MPLX

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

