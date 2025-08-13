Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 656.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 9.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $748.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.