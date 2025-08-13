155 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Baird R W lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $395.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

