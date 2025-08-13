Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 780,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.35 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

