Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires New Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

