Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,288.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,291.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.02. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
