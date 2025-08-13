Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,288.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,291.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.02. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.