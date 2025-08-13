831 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corteva by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,726,000 after purchasing an additional 967,118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7,135.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 934,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corteva by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,807,000 after purchasing an additional 703,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

