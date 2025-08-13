Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $292.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.11.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

