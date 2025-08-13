Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 63,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 293,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.6%

SLB stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.