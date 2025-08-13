American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60% American Coastal Insurance Competitors 8.68% 11.37% 3.67%

Risk and Volatility

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million $75.72 million 6.56 American Coastal Insurance Competitors $24.27 billion $4.57 billion 16.39

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Coastal Insurance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance peers beat American Coastal Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

American Coastal Insurance Company Profile

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

