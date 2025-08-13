Analyzing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -1.49% 8.42% 1.74% AFC Gamma 43.47% 12.19% 7.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and AFC Gamma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.67 million 4.60 -$119.64 million ($0.14) -71.75 AFC Gamma $51.99 million 2.08 $16.78 million $0.99 4.83

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 2 0 2.40 AFC Gamma 0 3 1 1 2.60

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.3125, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $9.6667, indicating a potential upside of 102.23%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.