Contrasting Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osisko Development and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Osisko Development
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
|Gold Reserve
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Profitability
This table compares Osisko Development and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Osisko Development
|N/A
|-16.49%
|-11.29%
|Gold Reserve
|N/A
|-38.97%
|-31.01%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Osisko Development and Gold Reserve”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Osisko Development
|$3.33 million
|105.08
|-$63.01 million
|($0.82)
|-3.09
|Gold Reserve
|$3.11 million
|128.04
|-$15.19 million
|($0.21)
|-19.05
Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Osisko Development beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.
