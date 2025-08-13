Contrasting Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osisko Development and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development N/A -16.49% -11.29% Gold Reserve N/A -38.97% -31.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Osisko Development and Gold Reserve”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $3.33 million 105.08 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -3.09 Gold Reserve $3.11 million 128.04 -$15.19 million ($0.21) -19.05

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osisko Development beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

