New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Sells A$2,144,000.00 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Free Report) insider Nick Woolrych sold 32,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$2,144,000.00 ($1,401,307.19).

Nick Woolrych also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Nick Woolrych purchased 32,000,000 shares of New World Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,144,000.00 ($1,401,307.19).

On Friday, July 25th, Nick Woolrych sold 3,500,000 shares of New World Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$234,500.00 ($153,267.97).

On Friday, July 25th, Nick Woolrych sold 350,000 shares of New World Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$23,450.00 ($15,326.80).

New World Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.97.

New World Resources Company Profile

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Antler copper project situated near the east of Yucca in northwestern Arizona; the Javelin VMS project covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Antler project in Arizona; and the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located near north-east of the city of Albuquerque in northern New Mexico.

