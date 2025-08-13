Insider Buying: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Buys 339,728 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 11,478,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,965,197.25. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

On Friday, July 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

