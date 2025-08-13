Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,580,837.50 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 2,387,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,100,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,651,092. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
HRTX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
