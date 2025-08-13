Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,580,837.50 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 2,387,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,100,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,651,092. The trade was a 8.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

