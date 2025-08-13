Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Adam Morgan Acquires 1,766,546 Shares of Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,766,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,935. This represents a 25.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.15. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
