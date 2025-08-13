Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Adam Morgan Acquires 1,766,546 Shares of Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,766,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,935. This represents a 25.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.15. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 168.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

