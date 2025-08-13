Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,987 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 237,430.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 731,287 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $19,465,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $18,270,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 265,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 165,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

CARG opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $125,378.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock worth $1,616,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

