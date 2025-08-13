Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,217 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Yelp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,007 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,889 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $35,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,125.60. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

