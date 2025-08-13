Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,094 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.08 per share, with a total value of $98,905.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,505.28. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $3,976,067.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,247.56. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,528. Insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

