National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8,050,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Etsy worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 436,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $19,454,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $342,214.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,076,609. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

