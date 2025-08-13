Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $753,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.