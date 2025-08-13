Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 17,509 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,877 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 170,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

