Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,753,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

