Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,923,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,133,000 after buying an additional 522,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.48. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

