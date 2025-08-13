Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $895.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

