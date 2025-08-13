Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day moving average of $267.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

