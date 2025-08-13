Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.