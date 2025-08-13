First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after purchasing an additional 700,521 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,989,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 190,251 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

