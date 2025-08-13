Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000.

CGW opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

